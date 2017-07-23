Trumbull Times

Unbeaten Trumbull to play Brattleboro in quarterfinals

By Bill Bloxsom on July 23, 2017

Trumbull defeated North Providence (R.I.), 9-6, to complete pool play with a 3-0 record in the 14U Babe Ruth Regional Tournament at Trumbull High varsity field on Sunday.

With the victory, head coach Mike Buswell’s team advance to the single-elimination quarterfinals to play Brattleboro (Vt.) at 7 p.m. Monday at Trumbull High.

Other games feature Pittsfield, MA (1-2) vs. Augusta, ME (2-1) at 10 a.m.; Keene, NH (1-2) vs. Waterford, CT (2-1) at 1 p.m.; and North Providence, RI (0-3) vs. Hingham-Hull, MA (3-0) at 4.

Ray Leonzi was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Jackson Vicente was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Brandon Buda, Ryan Teixeira, Christian van Zyl, Sam West and Ryan Carroll each added singles.

Jake Gruttadauria and Jack Allen both had two two walks and scored two runs.

North Providence was led by Joey Morris, Eric Seetha, and Jeremy Gervais with two hits each.

North Providence, RI      420-000-0        6-8-1

Trumbull, Connecticut    160-101-X        9-9-2

Records- North Providence, RI 0-3  Trumbull, CT 3-0

Batteries- North Providence, RI- Jeremy Gervais (L), Joey Morris (2), Vinny Zullo (6), and Eric Seetha

Batteries- Trumbull, CT- Ryan Carroll (W), Ryan Teixeira (6), and Christian Van Zyl,  Jackson Vicente (5)

