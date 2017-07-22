Host Trumbull wins second straight in 14U Regionals

Trumbull posted a 5-4 victory over Augusta, Maine in the second round of pool games at the 14U Babe Ruth Regional Tournament at Trumbull High varsity field on Saturday night.

Head coach Mike Buswell’s team plays North Providence (R.I.) in game three of Pool A play on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Trumbull High.

Maine will play New Hampshire at 1 p.m.

Ray Leonzi had a single, a double and scored two runs for the winners.

Jackson Vicente had a two-out, two-run single, and also worked out three walks.

Jake Gruttadauria had a hit with two walks.

Augusta was led by Kyle Douin (single, triple), Riley Geyer (single, double) and Luke Anderson (double).

Trumbull, Connecticut 120-200-0 5-6-0

Augusta, Maine 100-003-0 4-10-0

Records- Trumbull, CT 2-0 Augusta, Maine 1-1

Batteries- Trumbull, CT- Chase Dralle (W), Sam West (6), and Jackson Vicente

Batteries- Augusta, Maine- Kyle Douin (L), Akira Warren (2), Logan Dupont (4), Riley Guyer (5), Bobby Stolt (7) and Akira Warren, Kyle Douin (2)