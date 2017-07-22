Trumbull Times

Trumbull Babe Ruth wins third game at Regionals

By Trumbull Times on July 22, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull won its third consecutive game with a 5-4 victory over previously unbeaten Pittsfield (Mass.) at the 13U Babe Ruth Regional Tournament at Bullens Field in Westfield (Mass.) on Saturday.

Trumbull advances to play Vermont in the single-elimination round at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Dylan Moran (triple, runs scored) and Justin Delaney each had two hits for Trumbull.

Johnny Bova pitched the final two innings of scoreless relief to record the save and added a hit at the plate.

Trumbull, CT 1001300     5   7   1

Pittsfield, MA   0011200        4    6   3

Records- Trumbull, CT 3-0, Pittsfield, MA 2-1

Batteries-  Trumbull, CT- Grayson DeFelice, Luke Masiuk (4, W 2-0), Johnny Bova (6, Sv, 1) and Justin Delaney

Pittsfield, MA- Rindfuss, Janson (4, L), Trova (6) and Krobath

