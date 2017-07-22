Trumbull falls to Cheshire, 1-0, in Super Regional

Trumbull Post 141 finished on the short end of a 1-0 pitcher’s duel with Cheshire Post 92 in the Connecticut American Legion Senior (19U) Southern Division Super Regional Tournament at Palmer Field in Middletown on Saturday.

“That was a great baseball game,” Trumbull head coach Jack McFarland said. “It was a high level game with great defense. Cheshire made every play and both kids threw the ball well. They were able to get a man to second base and then get him in.”

Second-seeded Cheshire will play No. 4 Stamford, a 5-2 winner over top-seeded Greenwich, on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Third-seeded Trumbull will meet Greenwich in an elimination game at 1 p.m.

Cheshire scored the lone run in the bottom of the third inning.

Eli Battipaglia led off with a single to center, one of five hits allowed by Trumbull pitcher Andrew Lojko who didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

Lojko got the first out on strikes, but not before Battipaglia advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Ryan Strollo sent a soft single to center and the speedy Battipaglia raced home ahead of the throw from Tony Socci.

The run was all Cheshire’s Michael Hickey needed, as the righthander gave up only two hits, issued two walks and struck out a pair of batters.

Lojko was backed by stellar defense, including a diving grab by Danny Ruchalski in right field on a ball hit by Dan Cyr.

Ruchalski made the catch and then threw to Vin DeRubeis at first to double off Connor Davey, who had singled.

Alex Rauso singled to start the second inning and went to second on a wild pitch. He advanced no further.

Dan Cellini walked to open the third, but was thrown out attempting to steal.

Cheshire shortstop Altrin Kabashi then robbed Dustin Siqueira of a base hit with a great play to the right of the second base bag.

Cheshire got two singles in the fourth, but Rauso picked the runner off first base to end the rally.

With two down in the home fourth, Rauso hit the ball into the hole at first and was safe on an off-balance throw.

Socci followed with a walk, but Hickey got a fly ball to center.

Lojko singled deep into the hole at short to start the fifth.

Cellini sacrificed him to second, but Hickey got a foul pop and a flyout to center.

Jack Lynch was hit by a pitch with one out in the sixth, before Battipaglia robbed Rauso of a hit with a fine play toward the line and doubled off the runner.

Hickey set Trumbull down in order in the seventh.