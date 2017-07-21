Trumbull Babe Ruth 13s now 2-0 at Regionals

Trumbull Babe Ruth 13U’s scored 15 runs in its first three at bats and won 15-1 five-inning by rule decision from host Westfield in a Babe Ruth New England Regional second-round Pool B game in Westfield (Mass.) on Friday.

Trumbull next plays Pittsfield (Mass.) in game three of pool play at 4:30 on Saturday at Bullens Field in Westfield.

Dylan Moran went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and earned the victory on the mound.

Luke Masiuk and Jack Wallace each scored three runs.

Kenny Martin and Justin Delaney had two runs scored each.

Westfield, MA 00001 1 2 2

Trumbull, CT 3480X 15 8 1

Records- Trumbull, CT 2-0, Westfield, MA 0-2

Batteries- Trumbull, CT- Dylan Moran (W 1-0), Grayson DeFelice (5) and Justin Delaney

Westfield, MA- Sullivan (L), Colderella (2), Collins (2), King (3), Nadeau (4), and Alex LaCourse