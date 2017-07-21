Tashua Knolls Board golf tourney results

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament on July 19 was played on a hot, hot, hot day.

The Low Gross from the white tees was won by Bob Oleyar with an 83.

The winners for the Low Net (white tees) had Bob Winston (including four birdies) in first place with a 59.

Art Levitan finished in second with a 60.

Third place went to Jim Fahy with a 61.

Dom Ferranti took fourth with a 62.

Jack Janik had a 62 for fifth place.

Jim Peloquin finished sixth with a 64.

Joe Banas had a 65 for seventh place.

The Low Net (green tees) winners had Steve Morse in first place with a 62.

Second place went to Tony Montemurno with a 63.

Third place went to Bud Hersch with 63.

Dick Stein finished in fourth place with a 64.

Fifth place went to Bill Smith with a 64.

Ron Fitzsimmons finished sixth with a 66.

The closest to the pin on the 17th hole went to Jack Janik at 5 feet 7 inches.