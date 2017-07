In the quarterfinals of the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Championship, Len Szturma defeated Dick Wilsey and Jim Brodie defeated Bob Kocaba.

In the second bracket, Bill Walsh defeated John Cosentino and Bill Kirkpatrick defeated Bob Neville.

On Aug. 16, the semifinals will match up Len Szturma vs Jim Brodie and Bill Walsh vs Bill Kirkpatrick.