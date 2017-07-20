Babe Ruth Regionals: Trumbull wins in 10 innings

Trumbull scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to turn back Newton (Mass.), 13-9, in the first game in Pool B play at the 13U Babe Ruth Regional Tournament at Bullens Field in Westfield (Mass.) on Thursday.

Trumbull next plays Friday at 7 p.m. against the host team, Westfield.

Dylan Moran was 3-for-6 with two RBIs for Trumbull.

Luke Masiuk had two hits and picked up the win in relief.

Justin Delaney added three hits.

Jack Wallace, Kenny Martin and Grayson DeFelice all had two hits.

Trumbull, CT 005-130-000-4

Newton, MA 000-306-000-0

Records- Trumbull 1-0, Newton, MA 0-1

Batteries- Trumbull- Justin Delaney, Mitch Russo (4), Johnny Bova (6), Luke Masiuk (6, W 1-0) and Dylan Moran

Newton, MA- Harsik, Morris (3), Brocher (7, L), McCafferty (10) and Bond