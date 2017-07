Trumbull American 11’s took home the Section 1 Little League title for the second consecutive year, following a 5-3 victory over North Haven on July 18.

After capturing the District 2 title, Trumbull American advanced to Sectional play and opened with a loss to Darien.

They bounced back to win two straight over a tough North Haven team.

Trumbull American will now move onto the state tournament, beginning this Saturday when they’ll take on Section 2 champion Wallingford.