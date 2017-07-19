Trumbull Times

Stratford man found dead off Sunnyside Boat Ramp

Shelton Police received 911 calls reporting a man in distress

By Aaron Berkowitz on July 19, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Stratford man’s body was found after a two and-a-half hour search was conducted by the personnel and dive teams from Shelton, Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, and Fairfield at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Shelton police received numerous 911 calls reporting a male in the water who “appeared to be distressed” by the Sunnyside Board Ramp.

Police, Fire and EMS were called to the scene, arrived within minutes and immediately entered the water to locate the man later identified as Willard McDonald, 46, of Stratford. The search was unsuccessful.

Dive teams eventually located McDonald’s body after a two and-a-half search, according to Chief Shawn Sequeira.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Shelton Police Detective Division. Anyone with any information is requested to call police at (203) 924-1544.

Emergency divers search for the body of a man missing after being reported in distress off the Sunnyside Boat Ramp in Shelton Wednesday afternoon, July 19. The body of 46-year-old Willard McDonald of Stratford was found after crews searched the Housatonic River for more than two hours. — Leon Sylvester Photo

