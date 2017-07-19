Trumbull Senior Legion advances to round of eight

Trumbull Post 141 defeated Stratford Post by a score of 8-4 in the rubber matchup of their three game series in the Senior American Legion 19U state tournament at Stratford’s Penders Field on Wednesday.

Stratford, the four seed, had forced the if game with a 6-1 victory in the lidlifter of what turned into a twin bill.

“Our team did a nice job gutting it out,” said No. 5 seed Trumbull manager Jack McFarland, whose club advances to the round of eight beginning on Saturday. “For two and a half games they outhit us…They are a good hitting team. Down 4-1 in an elimination game we came back.”

Post 141, limited to a first inning run by Stratford starter Alex Koletar through four innings, put five consecutive hits together in a six-run fifth.

Jake Teixeira and Dustin Siqueira (his third straight hit) began the uprising, before Vin DeRubeis added another hit to left field to load the bases.

Jack Lynch slugged a two-run single to right and Alex Rauso earned an RBI with an opposite field single to tie the game.

Tommy Fernandes came on in relief for Stratford.

He got an out after Lynch stole third base to put runners on the corners.

With Andrew Lojko at the plate, Rauso drew an errant throw while going to second to bring home the go-ahead run.

Dan Cellini made it 7-4 with a two-out two-run single to right.

Kevin O’Brien got the start for Trumbull and pitched four innings, before Lynch came in to go the final three innings.

“The plan was for Kevin to throw three, four or five innings and then go with Jack,” McFarland said. “Both pitchers did their job.”

Lynch earned his second save of the series (a 3-2 Trumbull win on Tuesday), allowing only one hit in his three innings of work.

Siqueira, who had doubled to lead off the game, singled to begin the third, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch.

He scored when Stratford turned a 4-6-3 double play.

Stratford scored four runs in the fourth.

Anthony Herman walked with one out and Zach Piroh singled to center.

Herman went to third on the play and was ruled safe on a close play on Tony Socci’s strong throw to Lojko.

Tyler Vancho singled to tie the game.

With two outs, Jonathan Brooks singled to left to plate another.

Pat Browne then drove a two-run triple to left field.

Cellini got the ball into Lynch at short, who fired home to Rauso for the third out.