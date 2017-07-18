Trumbull Times

Charity Navigator gives highest rating to Operation Fuel

By HAN Network on July 18, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Energy assistance nonprofit Operation Fuel has received the highest rating possible from Charity Navigator, which is one of the nation’s leading charity evaluators.

Now in its 40th year, Operation Fuel is a statewide nonprofit program that provides emergency energy assistance year-round to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in financial crisis.

Energy affordability is a year-round problem for more than 322,000 Connecticut households. For more information on Operation Fuel or to make a donation, go to operationfuel.org. Donations may also be sent to Operation Fuel, 75 Charter Oak Avenue, Suite 2-240, Hartford, CT. 06106.

