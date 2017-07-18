Trumbull Times

Harry needs a home

By HAN Network on July 18, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Harry is sweet and friendly and thrives on human companionship. His owner had a stroke and could no longer care for him. He is 11-years-old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He gets along with other animals and would make an excellent family companion.

His adoption fee $15 to qualified applicants. Visit Harry and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road.

Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information, visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.

