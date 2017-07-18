Pisces sending 12 swimmers to Age Groups

This weekend the Trumbull Pisces will send 12 swimmers to compete for the Connecticut Long Course Age Group State Championships at Wesleyan University.

The Age Groups are the final state championship meet of the season, with all of Connecticut’s fastest swimmers together at one meet.

To qualify for the championship meet, swimmers need to achieve time standards set by the Connecticut Swimming and USA Swimming Associations.

Coach Bill Strickland said, “It was a little bit of a slow start to our Long Course season coming off the success from last short course. However, our Pisces continued to improve and work hard in and out of the pool to get where we are now. Not just with our Age Group Qualifiers, but the whole team.

“I’m proud of the Pisces for this season. Hard work and perseverance seemed to be a regular theme on the deck at Hillcrest Pool. We are looking forward to seeing our Pisces compete at Age Groups this weekend.”

The Pisces will be represented by Jacqueline Dale, Rohit Gunda, Norah Hampford, Anna Haydostian, Alexander Ivanovich, Sara Johnson, Claire Kehley, Cameron Kosak, Nicholas Paolella, Kristen Racicot, Keira Redgate and Elizabeth Stoelzel. These swimmers combined for 54 total Age Group Championship qualifying times.

“Coach Bill and his staff have once again brought our Pisces team to new heights this season,” President Michael Redgate said. “Headed into the Long Course our team goal was to have ten swimmers qualify for Age Groups and they again exceeded that target by qualifying a dozen.

“I am proud of our swimmers and everything they’ve accomplished throughout this season and look forward to watching them Go for Gold this weekend at the Age Group Championships.”

The next stage after the CT Age Group Championships will be the USA Eastern Zones Championships in Richmond (Va.), where the Pisces anticipate sending a few swimmers to compete in August.

The Trumbull squad will also be using their talents for charitable work as they’ll have two teams participating in St. Vincent’s Medical Center’s SWIM Across the Sound fundraiser on Aug. 5.