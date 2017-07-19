Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 20-26, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

July 20-26, 2017

1 a.m. — Middlebrook Elementary School 5th grade Talent Show

2:45 a.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture

4 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Committee 7/6 meeting

6:15 a.m. — Govt: Town Council 7/6 meeting

7:30 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation 7/10 meeting

8:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 7/11 meeting

10:55 a.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture

12 p.m. — Steve D’Agostino gazebo concert

1:40 p.m. — The History of New England Pie

3 p.m. — Trumbull High School senior talent showcase

4:28 p.m. — Tips from a Hiring Manager

5:20 p.m. — What It Is gazebo concert

6:55 p.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 7/13 meeting

9:15 p.m. — Steve D’Agostino Gazebo Concert

10:55 p.m. — Spark social media

11:50 p.m. — Trumbull High School Spring instrumental concert