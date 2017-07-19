Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 20-26, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
July 20-26, 2017
1 a.m. — Middlebrook Elementary School 5th grade Talent Show
2:45 a.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture
4 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Committee 7/6 meeting
6:15 a.m. — Govt: Town Council 7/6 meeting
7:30 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation 7/10 meeting
8:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 7/11 meeting
10:55 a.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture
12 p.m. — Steve D’Agostino gazebo concert
1:40 p.m. — The History of New England Pie
3 p.m. — Trumbull High School senior talent showcase
4:28 p.m. — Tips from a Hiring Manager
5:20 p.m. — What It Is gazebo concert
6:55 p.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture
8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 7/13 meeting
9:15 p.m. — Steve D’Agostino Gazebo Concert
10:55 p.m. — Spark social media
11:50 p.m. — Trumbull High School Spring instrumental concert