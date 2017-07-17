Obituary: Michael Paul Kmec, 91, of Trumbull

Michael Paul Kmec, 91, of Trumbull, retired carpenter, employed by Fairfield Lumber, husband of Bozena Kmec, died July 14, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport on Nov. 19, 1925, son of the late Andrew and Anna Kmec; U.S. Army veteran.

Besides his wife, survivors include two daughters, Anna Leszczynski and her husband, Lucian of Easton and Susan Ennis and her husband, Bruce of Trumbull, six grandchildren, a sister, Mary Adamova of Slovakia, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a brother, Andrew Kmec.

Services: Thursday, July 20, 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Avenue, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1065 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.