The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host a program, Traveling through the Panama Canal, on Tuesday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m.

An engineer documents his passage into Gatun Lake with a PowerPoint presentation about the experience. The presentation includes information about the canal’s history, including origins of the canal’s construction and the difficulties involved.

Presented by Trumbull resident Hank Banville.

The program is free and open to the public.