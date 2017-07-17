Free financial basics workshop for college-bound students

Financial Basics for College-Bound Students, a free seminar from Connex Credit Union as part of its ConnexCares philanthropic initiative is being offered to prospective students on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5:30-6:30, at Connex’s North Haven Branch, 412 Washington Avenue; and Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6-7 p.m., at the North Branch of the Bridgeport Public Library, 3455 Madison Avenue.

An experienced Connex financial advocate will provide insight on money management, credit cards, checking accounts, student discounts and more. While the material is designed for recent high school graduates, the information also is pertinent for currently-enrolled students.

A webinar option is available during the Aug. 3 session only for anyone unable to attend either date.

This seminar is free, but registration is required by visiting connexcu.org or by calling 1-800-CR-UNION (1-800-278-6466). During this process you will select if you plan to attend in person or via webinar. The workshop is open to members and nonmembers of the credit union.