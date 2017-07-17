Wishes bloom this month

Buttonwood Farm’s iconic annual event, Sunflowers for Wishes, will once again serve as a fundraiser for the Trumbull-based Make-A-Wish® Connecticut. This is the 14th year of the partnership. Sunflowers for Wishes runs July 22 through July 30.

What started in 2003 as a single acre of sunflowers, has now grown to 15 acres and nearly half a million of the towering blooms. Visitors can sample the farm’s homemade ice cream — including a special “sunflower” flavored variety — and purchase bouquets to take home, or take leisurely tractor rides through the fields, with a special stop to feed handfuls of hay to the farm’s friendly cows.

Over the years, the Button Family has donated more than $1 million in proceeds to Make-A-Wish® Connecticut. Local wish kids and their families will be joining in the fun throughout the week to share their stories with visitors. One of those kids will be 15-year old Daniel, whose wish for a room makeover will be granted while he spends the day at the event on Saturday, July 22.

Sunflowers for Wishes is located at Buttonwood Farm, 473 Shetucket Turnpike in Griswold. The event is open to the public from 10AM until dusk, July 22 through July 30. For more information on Sunflower for Wishes, call 860-376-4081 or visit sunflowersforwishes.com.