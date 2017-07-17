Tashua Knolls Ladies Nine Holers Broadway Bound a success

Tashua Knolls Ladies Nine Holers were Broadway Bound this past Thursday when they held an Invitational Shotgun Scramble with the participation of several area golf clubs.

Women golfers from Smith Richardson, Grassy Hill, Woodbridge, Pomperaug and Oaklane vied for places in contests ranging from winning team to closest to the pin.

Prior to play, the women participated in a joint donations to the Trumbull food pantry.

The golfers played a divided 18 hole Knolls course.

Winners of the special contests on the front nine were Phyllis Suchris, closest to the closest to line on number four, and Bette Jacobson, closest to the pin on number six.

On the back nine, Lucille Parkinson won closest to the line on hole 16, and Ginny B and Linda H. tied for closest to the pin on hole 17.

The winning teams from Invitational 2017 were as follows:

First on Back with a 37 were Meredith Chamberlain, Pat Milot, Arlene Barbari and Peggy Bednar.

Second place on the back were Linda Hunter, Lisa Laudano, Kathy Biagetti and Mary Meli with a score of 39.

A tie for third place on the front and back with a score of 39 were Shirley Pollock, Kathleen Hicks, Eileen Fox and Nancy Gillian. Joyce Flanagan, Bev Grzymala, Diane Ard, and Elizabeth Reed won on the back.

Golfers ended the tournament with a delicious luncheon and much merriment in a dining room filled with music from the great broadway hits of years past, and tables decorated with flashing lights surrounding Playbills from memorable broadway musicals.

Culminating the luncheon, raffles of multi-themed products, gift certificates and baskets of wine and gourmet food supplies from area producers was held.

Chris De Gennaro and Sue PfannKuck chaired this exciting event, leading a numerous team of supportive helpers who created a successful and most enjoyable experience for all who attended.