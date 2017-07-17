Trumbull Times

Dave Carpenter to give pitching clinic

By Trumbull Times on July 17, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Former New York Yankee pitcher David Carpenter is doing a clinic for Baseball World Training School on Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wakeman Field/Bedford Middle School in Westport.

Carpenter pitched for the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals in addition to the Yankees.

He currently plays for the Bridgeport Bluefish. Carpenter will teach the mechanics of pitching and do a meet-and-greet.

Please check baseballworldtrainingschool.com for more details.

