Trumbull Nationals win District 2 10U championship

The Trumbull National Little League 10 year old All-Star team won the District 2 baseball title on Sunday, July 16 at Unity Park.

It is the second straight year a Trumbull team has won the District 2 championship. Last year, the Trumbull American All-Star team captured Districts on its way to winning the Sectional and state titles.

After completing pool play with a 3-1 record, Trumbull National entered the double-elimination tournament as the No. 2 seed and defeated Fairfield American 10-6, and Trumbull American 10-8, to advance to the championship game. Trumbull National faced Fairfield National for the title and looked to avenge an earlier loss in pool play.

Trumbull National jumped out to a 9-0 lead, before Fairfield National plated five runs in the top of the third inning. Trumbull National then added two insurance runs in the fifth and held Fairfield National scoreless the rest of the way to prevail 11-5.

Trumbull National advances to the Section 1 Tournament and will play Hamden (District 4 champion) on Wednesday, July 19, and Stamford American (District 1 champion) on Thursday, July 20.