Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

CLOSED SUNDAYS

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Traveling through the Panama Canal — Tuesday, July 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Local resident Hank Banville will share his travel experiences thru the tropical lakes and locks. Learn about the Canal’s history, construction, and operation through photographs. Free. Registration suggested.

Digital downloading free, with Hoopla and RB Digital (Zinio) — Wednesday, July 26, 10-11:30 a.m. Hear about the Hoopla system for downloading or live streaming movies, TV shows, etc.; and also the Zinio system for magazines. Library staff will demonstrate how easy it is to search and download to your device. Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help.

Adult, teen, and children’s summer reading monopoly — with special activities, continues at the main library and the branch. Check event calendar for upcoming events.

Children’s Events

Music Mandy — Friday, July 21, 10-10:45 a.m. Trumbull resident, educator, and rock star, Mandy entertains the masses every Friday in July, in the Children’s area. Drop in.

Sunshine playtime — Ages 1-3. Thursday, July 27, 10-10:45 a.m. Trumbull children and their parent or caregiver are invited to a special play group just for them. Free. Drop in.

Upcoming for teens: Movie and pizza — Princess Mononoke. Grades 6 and up. Friday, July 28, 6-7:30 p.m. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Literature comes alive — Grades K-3. Saturday, July 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Connecting art and the written word gives new meaning to the text. Children will experience a story in a unique way through a variety of art media. Trumbull residents. Register.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, July 24, 11-11:30 a.m. It’s time for your little toddler to turn into a social butterfly. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Drop-in craft — All ages. Tuesday, July 25, 3:30-4pm. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s Room. Drop in.

Drawing cartoon figures — Session I-B. Grades 2-3. Wednesday, July 26, 11-11:45 a.m. Trumbull children are invited to the second of two workshops. Free. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.