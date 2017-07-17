Trumbull Times

Trumbull Softball 11’s capture state title

By Trumbull Times on July 17, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Members of the team (front row) are: Maddy Capone, Julia Masiak, Maura Carbone, Lia Goldstein, Ava Rose, Caroline Cummings and Kayla Barbagallo; (second row) coach Charlie Langworth, Lianna Weaver, Bella Socci, manager Tony Socci, Catie Langworth, Emma Turiano, Brooke Rubush, M.J. Goncalves and coach Kristen Rubush.

Trumbull Softball won the 11U state championship with a 15-5 victory over West Haven at Nelligan Field in Ansonia on Sunday.

Trumbull had to beat West Haven two times to win and run-ruled them in both games.

This is the first time a District 2 team has won states in softball.

