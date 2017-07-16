Fairfield defeats Trumbull for District 2 championship

Fairfield American completed its unbeaten run through the field at the District 2 Little League championship with an 11-2 victory over Trumbull American at Unity Park on Sunday.

Fairfield American accounted for seven home runs in its win that ended the final with no one retired in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Matt Vivona’s three-run shot to left field was the last round-tripper hit by manager Mike Randazzo’s squad.

Michael Iannazzo hit a two-run home run and Tyler Bauer and Troy Ashkinos followed with solo shots for a 5-0 lead after one inning.

Bauer bashed his second homer of the game after a Vivona walk in the second.

Christian Smith joined the HR parade with a homer in the third to take the score to 8-0.

Sean O’Neil hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

Trumbull American manager Brian Csizmadia’s team, which had defeated Fairfield American by a score of 10-5 in the loser’s bracket final on Saturday, had one more rally in its tank.

Ray Vincente and Tim Pearson stroked one-out singles off Bauer, who had come on in relief for starter Ethan Righter, who left after throwing 51 pitches through four shutout frames.

Bauer put the second out in the book on strikes, before Kevin Katragadda hit a ball to deep shortstop. Iannazzo made a wonderful play on the ball, but Katragadda hustled out the infield hit as Vincente scored.

Scott Gelb followed with an RBI single, but Fairfield’s defense turned the relay throw into an out on the bases to end the inning.

Person had a double in the first inning and Colin Csizmadia a single in the second, but the right-handed Righter stranded five batters with four strikeouts in the three innings. He pitched a perfect fourth with two more strikeouts.

Richter opened the home first with a single and came home on Iannazzo’s line drive homer on a 3-2 pitch to center field.

Vivona walked, went to second on a wild pitch and forced an errant throw to third while stealing the bag and came home for a 3-0 lead.

Bauer (right-center) and Ashkinos (center) then added home runs.

Bauer singled for his third hit in the fourth.

Smith opened the Fairfield fifth with a single and Sean O’Neil homered to left field.

Righter was hit by a pitch, Iannazzo was intentionally walked for the second consecutive at bat, and Vivano hit his game-ending three-run blast.

Pearson got the start for Trumbull and pitched two innings, before Ryan Duffy came on in relief.