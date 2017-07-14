Trumbull Babe Ruth to play Saturday for 14 state title

Trumbull defeated Stamford, 2-0, in the completion of the rain-delayed loser’s bracket finals of the Babe Ruth 14U state tournament in Waterford on Friday.

The locals will play Waterford in the finals at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Waterford Babe Ruth Field.

A win by Trumbull tomorrow would force an if game to immediately follow.

Trumbull will host the Babe Ruth 14U New England Tournament beginning July 21.

If Waterford wins states, they will also be in the field.

Andrew Harvey came in to pitch for Trumbull starter Ryan Teixeira (47 pitches on Thursday) when play resumed with Stamford runners on second and third in the top of the third inning.

Harvey got out of the jam with a strikeout and an infield grounder.

Trumbull did all the scoring in the bottom of the second inning,

Brandon Buda and Teixeira led off with consecutive singles, before Christian Van Zyl sacrificed them up a base.

Matt Bagley continued his hot hitting by lining a double down the left field line for a 2-0 lead.