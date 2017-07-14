HS Summer Girls Basketball League results

The Stratford High School Girls Summer Basketball League played five games at the Birdseye Recreation Center on Thursday.

Unbeaten Stratford defeated Seymour 38-27, St. Joseph defeated Masuk 48-27, Kolbe defeated Shelton, 40-32, Greens Farms Academy defeated Ansonia 25-16 and in overtime Harding defeated Oxford 28-26.

Games are scheduled on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m every Thursday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for seniors and children under 12.

Here’s the schedule for week five: Kolbe vs Seymour, Shelton vs Greens Farms Academy, Ansonia vs Oxford, Masuk vs Harding and Stratford vs St. Joseph.