Trumbull Times

HS Summer Girls Basketball League results

By Trumbull Times on July 14, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High School Girls Summer Basketball League played five games at the Birdseye Recreation Center on Thursday.

Unbeaten Stratford defeated Seymour 38-27, St. Joseph defeated Masuk 48-27, Kolbe defeated Shelton, 40-32, Greens Farms Academy defeated Ansonia 25-16 and in overtime Harding defeated Oxford 28-26.

Games are scheduled on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m every Thursday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for seniors and children under 12.

Here’s the schedule for week five: Kolbe vs Seymour, Shelton vs Greens Farms Academy, Ansonia vs Oxford, Masuk vs Harding and Stratford vs St. Joseph.

Related posts:

  1. High School summer basketball results
  2. Girls High School Summer League results
  3. Trumbull loses quarterbacks, game to Staples
  4. Trumbull wins key FCIAC baseball game from Staples

Tags:

Previous Post Barnum Museum receives $15,000 grant Next Post Abandoned kitten is available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress