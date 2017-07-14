Trumbull Pisces excel at Regional championships

The Long Course Championship season kicked off this past weekend when the Trumbull Pisces swim team sent forty eight swimmers to the Connecticut Regional championships.

The Regional events were swam at several pools around the state with the Pisces’ 12U at Odessa Terry Pool in East Hartford and the Pisces’ 13 and overs at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

Pisces represented Trumbull well with three first-place finishes, fourteen swimmers with top three swims and three relay teams taking home the medals.

The 13 and over team was led by Claire Kehley, who was first in the 800 meter freestyle and third in both the 100 and 1500 meter freestyle.

Anna Haydostian swam the top time in the 200 backstroke.

Raj Padda took second place in the 200 butterfly.

Nicholas Paollela took third in 100 breaststroke.

The girls 13-14 relay teams took home two medals.

The 200 medley relay team of Anna Haydostian, Supriya Ganti, Jacqueline Dale and Claire Kehley took first place.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Jacqueline Dale, Anna Haydostian, Grace Carravone and Claire Kehley took second.

Norah Hampford led the way for the 12U team in East Hartford with her first place in the 100 backstroke, second place in 200 backstroke and third place in the 50 freestyle.

Sarah Johnson finished with a third place swim in 100 breaststroke.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Erin Racicot, Norah Hampford, Loralai Dale and Hope Ivanovich collected a second place finish.

With her outstanding 800 freestyle time Kehley qualified for the CT Swimming Senior Championship, where she will swim alongside teammate Elizabeth Stoelzel, who qualified earlier in the season for the 100 backstroke event.

The Senior Championships will be held at Wesleyan University.

Following this event the Pisces will continue on with the CT Long Course Age Group Championships from July 20-23.