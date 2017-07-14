Lou Riccio Memorial golf tournament winners

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club on July 12, fielded two man teams in the 32nd annual Lou Riccio Memorial Tournament.

A hole in one was realized by Jerry Gregory on hole 3.

The first place Low Gross winners were Bill Smith and Bill Clark with a score of 70.

In second was Len Szturma and Gene Scaperotta with a 77.

George Warner and Frank Bozio placed third with a 77.

Joe Kelley and Steve Morse placed fourth with an 80.

Len Berlingo and Dom Ferranti were fifth with an 80.

Angelo Cordone and Ed Dehm finished sixth with an 81.

The first place Low Net winners had Roger Fabryk and Don Pollack with a score of 56.

Placing second were Bill Holden and Jack Janik with 56.

In third place were Art Levitan and Al DeWalt with a score of 56.

John Morris and Ron Rubano were in fourth with 57.

Jim Steidelmayer and Bob Pirozzoli had a 58 for fifth.

Frank Chudy and Joe Puma finished sixth with a 58.