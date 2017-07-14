Trumbull to play Norwalk for 13U Babe Ruth title

Trumbull Babe Ruth 13U All-Stars defeated Norwalk, 7-5, on Thursday to force a deciding game for the state title.

Trumbull (4-1) will play Norwalk (3-1) today at 6:30 for the championship at Brien McMahon High in Norwalk.

Trumbull scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Luke Masiuk picked up the win in relief.

Jack Wallace homered.

Dylan Moran and Ken Martin scored two runs each.

Johnny Bova had two RBIs for Trumbull.

Norwalk’s Warde had two hits.

Trumbull 1002004 7 9 1

Norwalk 0021110 5 11 2

Batteries- Trumbull- Dylan Moran, Luke Masiuk (6, W 1-0) and Justin Delaney

Norwalk- Morin, Platt (7, L), Forcillina and Echevarria