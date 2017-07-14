Trumbull Times

Trumbull to play Norwalk for 13U Babe Ruth title

By Trumbull Times on July 14, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Trumbull Babe Ruth 13U All-Stars defeated Norwalk, 7-5, on Thursday to force a deciding game for the state title.

Trumbull (4-1) will play Norwalk (3-1) today at 6:30 for the championship at Brien McMahon High in Norwalk.

Trumbull scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Luke Masiuk picked up the win in relief.

Jack Wallace homered.

Dylan Moran and Ken Martin scored two runs each.

Johnny Bova had two RBIs for Trumbull.

Norwalk’s Warde had two hits.

Trumbull 1002004    7   9   1

Norwalk  0021110    5  11   2

Batteries- Trumbull- Dylan Moran, Luke Masiuk (6, W 1-0) and Justin Delaney

Norwalk- Morin, Platt (7, L), Forcillina and Echevarria

Related posts:

  1. Field hockey: Norwalk doubles up Trumbull, 6-3
  2. Boys soccer: Trumbull wins on PKs, to play Warde
  3. Football: Trumbull defeats Norwalk, 48-16
  4. Babe Ruth: Trumbull 14U stars blank Newtown in state tourney

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Trumbull High School senior wins DAR American History Award Next Post Lou Riccio Memorial golf tournament winners
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress