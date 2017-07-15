Campus News

Dean’s List

Bucknell University — Grace Forster, Gabrielle Gottschall

Eastern Connecticut State University — Madeline Tatto

Marist College — Meaghan Gillespie, class of 2017, majoring in Athletic Training; Jennifer Gomes, class of 2019, majoring in Economics; Timothy Johnson, class of 2017, majoring in Biomedical Sciences; Owen Polzello, class of 2018, majoring in Business Administration.

Morrisville State College — Nicole Chiappetta, Equine Science – B.Tech.

Saint Michael’s College — Alyssa M. Breunig, a first-year media studies and digital arts major who is the daughter of Richard and Donna Breunig and a graduate of Trumbull High School.

Seton Hall University — Thomas Hesse, Alexandria Passero

Simmons College — Alexis N. Waller

Stevenson University — Hope Nyarady

University of New Hampshire — Daniel Tirone, with Honors; Sarah Pogany, with High Honors

University of Rhode Island — Michael A. Garrity, Noah B. Levy, Danielle C. Mcgillicuddy, Arielle J. Norton, Brian A. Lifrieri, Juliana Dellamarggio, Jared Stickle, Nicholas Sanzone, Alexander T. Migacz, Jordan A. Vazzano, Susan Vazzano

University of the Sciences — Giovanna Cadella, a doctor of occupational therapy student.

Degree Earned

Albertus Magnus College — Meaghan Heeks, Bachelor of Arts, art, summa cum laude; Brian Novack, Bachelor of Science, management; and Jennifer Waldo, Master of Science in Management and Organizational Leadership, with honors.

Bowdoin College — Calvin J. Park, class of 2017, major in Biochemistry and a minor in Hispanic studies.

Lehigh University — Alexa Molinoff, Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics degree with a major in Marketing; Nicole Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree

Miami University — Shannon Ahearn, Master of Accountancy majoring in Accountancy; Katy Wyckoff, Bachelor of Arts majoring in Sociology, Cum Laude

Roger Williams University — Christopher Cortina, B.S. in Accounting; Brittany Cuevas, graduated magna cum laude, B.A. in Psychology; Monica Levi, B.S. in Marine Biology; Anthony Stella, B.S. in Marine Biology; Theresa Trefz, B.S. in Marketing

Western New England University — David Briganti graduated cum laude from with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting.

President’s List

Clemson University — Danielle M. Haight, Marketing; Allison Schmidt, Communication