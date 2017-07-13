A crime wave in town? Stats say no

A number of higher-profile crimes in town, combined with a rash of thefts from unlocked cars in the region have some residents fretting about crime on numerous Trumbull-oriented social media pages in town.

The numbers, though, tell a different story. With one notable exception, overall crime in Trumbull is lower than it was a year ago, and the trend is increasing.

Story continues below chart.

Through the first six months of 2017, there have been 590 reported criminal incidents in town, according to the Trumbull Police Department’s Records Division. That compares favorably with last year, when there were 618 such incidents, a decline of about 4.5%.

The disparity is growing as the year continues, with 100, 97, and 102 crimes in town in April, May and June, respectively. That compares to 108, 100, and 114 for the same three months in 2016, a 7.2% decline.

Among the specific types of crimes, larcenies accounted for the bulk of the overall crime reduction from 2016 to 2017, declining from 419 in the first six months of 2016 to 373 this year, an 11% drop. Burglary (6.2%) was also down. Vandalism was up 17%, from 46 in the first half of 2016 to 54 this year, robbery (eight in 2016, nine in 2017) and domestic violence (89 in 2016, 94 this year) also saw increases. Assaults stayed the same, with 18 reported in the first six months of both years.

The main area where crime increased is car thefts and attempted thefts, which doubled from six in the first half of 2016 to 12 so far in 2017. In the three-month period of April, May, and June 2016 there was one car theft. That number jumped to eight in the same time period of 2017. These thefts also have been widely publicized, with the Trumbull police issuing numerous statements discouraging residents from either leaving their cars running while they run into a local store, or leaving their car unlocked in the driveways at night.