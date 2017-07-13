Trumbull Times

Penny Lane Beatles tribute band returns — Tickets now on sale

By Julie Miller on July 13, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, Religion · 0 Comments

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will once again feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. The initial concert held in April was a virtual sell-out, and this time around, you will be able to request your favorite Beatles song(s) when you reserve your tickets.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may be reserved either in advance by phone 203-878- 7508 or via email: [email protected], or purchased at the door the day of the show.

Non-perishable food donations will also be appreciated.

