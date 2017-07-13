Trumbull’s Claudia Tucci to play for Franklin Pierce

Claudia Tucci strives to give her best on the basketball court and the Trumbull High graduate has been recognized for her work ethic with a full athletic scholarship to Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, N.H.

“We are very excited to add Claudia to our Raven family,” head coach Jeanette Wedo said of the 6-0 forward. “I have had the opportunity to watch Claudia play over the past year at Trumbull, and her work ethic and persistence stood out throughout the season.

“We are extremely excited to have her join us at Franklin Pierce University and are looking forward to her bright future.”

Tucci averaged a double-double 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game during her final season at Trumbull.

The Hearst Connecticut Media Girls Basketball MVP led coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles to the FCIAC championship and the Class LL title game.

“It’s definitely about teamwork,” Tucci said of Trumbull High’s success. “Coach (Tobitsch) taught us that when you share the ball good things happen. My folks were there for me every step of the way. My mom (Sandra) didn’t understand basketball when I first started, but now can give me advice as well as support. My dad (Anthony) taught me from the first game I played.”

A two-time All-State and All-FCIAC selection and a member of the USA Today All-USA Connecticut Girls Basketball team, Tucci finished her high school career with a total of 1,008 points.

“It has been a pleasure watching Claudia Tucci grow and develop into the player she is today,” Tobitsch said. “Basketball is very important to Claudia and I could tell from the very first day she stepped onto the court at Trumbull High that she possessed some special qualities.

“Claudia has always enjoyed playing the game and most importantly enjoyed the competition on the basketball court. I think she is going to thrive at Franklin Pierce. I applaud Claudia for taking her time with this decision as selecting a college is not an easy choice.

“Franklin Pierce was very interested in Claudia all along, as they came to many of our games and even sat in on a practice. Claudia’s ability to play multiple positions makes her a very versatile basketball player, which will help her be very successful at the next level.”

Tucci credits her AAU Connecticut Basketball Club coach Scott Nails for her finally landing at Franklin Pierce.

“I was going to sign elsewhere, but the day before Coach Nails called me and said that Franklin Pierce now had a full scholarship to offer me,” said Tucci, who will study physical therapy. “I had a good visit in February. The team and coach Wedo were very welcoming. I like going to a smaller school where you get individual attention.”

Tucci will join Hannah Everidge (Wachusett, Mass.), Hannah Martin (Calabasas, Calif.), Sophia Holmes (Oakland, Maine) and Freya Cooney (Ispwich, England) on Wedo’s first recruiting class in Rindge.

Nails said, “At CBC we are looking for individuals with high character, high academics and love to play basketball. Claudia fit the bill. She is tall, can shoot the basketball. She also does what all good teammates do — whatever is asked of her on the court to make the team better. Claudia is the type of player all colleges want.”

Tobitsch said, “Claudia will be one of three former Lady Eagle Basketball players currently playing Division 2 basketball in the NE-10 Conference. Amanda Pfohl will be a junior at Southern Connecticut State University and Alyssa Breunig will be a sophomore at St. Michael). Trumbull also has two girls currently playing Division 3 basketball. Kate O’Leary will be a junior at the College of New Jersey and Taylor Brown will be a freshman at Montclair State University.

“I am very proud of all these young ladies, as they continue to strive excel on the basketball court as well as in the classroom.”