Trumbull Times

Trumbull Babe Ruth 13s to play for state title

By Trumbull Times on July 13, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Trumbull Babe Ruth 13s advanced to the state championship game with a 9-1 victory over New Milford on Wednesday.

Trumbull advances out of the loser’s bracket to play Norwalk Thursday night at 6:30 at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk in the double elimination tournament.

With a victory, Trumbull will force an if game to be played Friday at 6:30 at McMahon.

Justin Delaney earned the complete-game win while allowing six hits to up his record to 2-0 in the tournament.

Dylan Moran went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.

Related posts:

  1. Girls soccer: Trumbull’s Presser provides winner
  2. Girls tennis: St. Joseph defeats Norwalk Bears
  3. Boys basketball: St. Joseph comes back to defeat Norwalk
  4. Wrestling: Trumbull knocks off Warde in battle of ranked teams

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — The party’s over Next Post Trumbull Junior Legion leading Zone 4
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress