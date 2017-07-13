Trumbull Babe Ruth 13s to play for state title

Trumbull Babe Ruth 13s advanced to the state championship game with a 9-1 victory over New Milford on Wednesday.

Trumbull advances out of the loser’s bracket to play Norwalk Thursday night at 6:30 at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk in the double elimination tournament.

With a victory, Trumbull will force an if game to be played Friday at 6:30 at McMahon.

Justin Delaney earned the complete-game win while allowing six hits to up his record to 2-0 in the tournament.

Dylan Moran went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.