Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Play it Safe! A Child and Parent Seminar — Thursday, July 13, 6-7 p.m. Children ages 5-10 and their parents are invited to attend this special presentation by Pattie Fitzgerald, author of the book Super Duper Safety School. Free. Register.

AARP Drivers Safety Course — Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The nation’s first classroom refresher for motorists, with trained instructors and no tests. Course materials supplied. Completion certificate for possible insurance premium discount. Details online. Register. $15 for members (bring your card.), $20 for nonmembers, by check or cash at the door.

Social Security Explained — Tuesday, July 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Find out the best time to start receiving Social Security benefits, strategies to maximize them, and how to best coordinate with your spouse. Avoid common mistakes, and discuss special rules for single, divorced and survivor benefits. Details online. Free. Register.

Adult, Teen, and Children’s Summer Reading Monopoly, with special activities, continues at the main library and the branch. Check event calendar for upcoming events.

Children’s Events

Music Mandy — Friday, July 14, 10-10:45 a.m. Trumbull resident, educator, and rock star, Mandy entertains the masses every Friday in the children’s area of the library. Drop in.

Diaper Derby — Hands on Science. Grades 2-5. Wednesday, July 19, 4-4:45 p.m. Why are today’s disposable diapers able to hold so much? You will find out. Trumbull children. Register; space limited.

Sunshine Playtime — Ages 1-3. Thursday, July 20, 10-10:45 a.m. Trumbull children and their parent or caregiver are invited to a special play group just for them. Free. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Literature Comes Alive — Grades K-3. Saturday, July 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Connecting art and the written word gives new meaning to the text. Children will experience a story in a unique way through a variety of art media. Trumbull residents. Register.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, July 17, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Drop-in craft — All ages. Tuesday, July 18, 3:30-4 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s Room. Drop in.

Drawing Cartoon Figures Session IA — Grades 2-3. Wednesday, July 19, 11-11:45 a.m. Trumbull children are invited to this two session workshop. Session IB on Wednesday, July 26. Free. Register.

Tools and how to use them — Adults and teens. Wednesday, July 19, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Have you ever wanted to repair or build something but didn’t feel comfortable with tools? Walk through eight of the most common and useful tools. We will explain how to use them and you can practice. Register; space limited.

