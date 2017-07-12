Abandoned kitten is available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Aldo is an adorable little male kitten looking for a new home. He was abandoned in someone’s yard all by himself. He is very lovable. Visit Aldo and other kittens, dogs, and cats available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.