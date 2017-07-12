Trumbull Senior Legion posts 11th shutout of season

Trumbull’s Senior American Legion baseball team finished off a three day, three game sweep with its 11th shutout of the summer after a 9-0 blanking of visiting Ridgefield on Monday evening.

Trumbull had beaten Ridgefield by identical 12-2 scores, in mercy-rule fashion, at home on Sunday and on the road on Monday.

With the three-game winning streak, Trumbull carried a 20-4 mark into its final two regular season games, holding onto second place in the Zone 4 standings.

First-place Greenwich was within striking distance, and third-place Stamford was on Trumbull’s heels, as the teams fight for a first-round home field advantage and a possible opening round bye in the 19U state playoffs set to get underway this weekend.

In Sunday’s 12-2 win, Mike D’Agostino went 4-for-5 with three runs batted in, Andrew Lojko was 2-for-3 with a trio of RBI, and Dan Ruchalski went 4-for-4 and also drove in three.

In Monday’s triumph, Anthony Socci had a pair of triples and four runs batted in, Ruchalski hit an inside the park home run and plated three runs, and Dan Cellini, Vin DeRubeis and Lojko each had two hits.

On Tuesday, pitchers D’Agostino and Jack Lynch combined on a five-hitter with nine strikeouts.

“I think Mike D’Agostino threw the ball really well and the bats came around,” Trumbull coach Jack McFarland said.

Trumbull scored single runs in each the first and third innings, then broke the game open with a four-run fourth.

Singles by DeRubeis, Lojko and Dustin Siqueira, and walks to Jake Teixeira and Cellini sparked the rally. Ruchalski and Lynch had sac flies in the frame.

With two outs and the bases empty in the fifth, Trumbull padded its lead when a walk, single and error loaded the bases and set the stage for Ruchalski’s three-run triple to cap the scoring.

D’Agostino was effective with his fastball and curve, mixing in an occasional changeup. Lynch shut the door with two strong innings of relief.

Trumbull will look to maintain its winning ways at states.

“The kids have been great all year. They’re excited about making some noise in the state playoffs,” McFarland said.

But it doesn’t stand to be easy. It begins with single elimination in the opening weekend, before teams play best-of-three series.

“Single elimination is tough. You’ve got to win that first game, kind of get into the tournament, and get on a roll,” McFarland said.