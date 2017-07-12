Trumbull Times

Babe Ruth: Trumbull 14U stars blank Newtown in state tourney

By Trumbull Times on July 12, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Sam West and Ryan Teixeira combined to throw a two-hitter for Trumbull when the 14U All-Stars defeated Newtown 4-0 in the Babe Ruth state tournament on Tuesday.

Manager Mike Buswell’s team improved to 3-1 and will play either Stamford or Waterford on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Waterford Babe Ruth Field in the loser’s bracket final.

West pitched into the sixth inning before Teixeira completed the shutout.

Jackson Vicente and Matt Bagley each had two hits and drove in a run.

Teixeira, Christian Van Zyl and Jake Gruttadauria all doubled.

Ben Melchionno and Colin Eppers singled for Newtown (2-2).

Trumbull  000-011-2    4  8  3

Newtown 000-000-0    0  2  2

Batteries-  Trumbull- Sam West (W), Ryan Teixeira (6), and Jackson Vicente

                Newtown- Pat Boyle (L), Colin Morelli (6), and Lucas Hannon

Related posts:

  1. Field hockey: Overtime decides Trumbull’s match
  2. Baseball: Trumbull defeats Bridgeport Central
  3. Baseball: Trumbull flashes leather in win over Warde
  4. Cross country: Trumbull’s Romanchick leads Eagles at FCIACs

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Bridgeport Rescue Mission holds Stuff-A-Truck food collection Next Post Trumbull Senior Legion posts 11th shutout of season
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress