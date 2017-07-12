Babe Ruth: Trumbull 14U stars blank Newtown in state tourney

Sam West and Ryan Teixeira combined to throw a two-hitter for Trumbull when the 14U All-Stars defeated Newtown 4-0 in the Babe Ruth state tournament on Tuesday.

Manager Mike Buswell’s team improved to 3-1 and will play either Stamford or Waterford on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Waterford Babe Ruth Field in the loser’s bracket final.

West pitched into the sixth inning before Teixeira completed the shutout.

Jackson Vicente and Matt Bagley each had two hits and drove in a run.

Teixeira, Christian Van Zyl and Jake Gruttadauria all doubled.

Ben Melchionno and Colin Eppers singled for Newtown (2-2).

Trumbull 000-011-2 4 8 3

Newtown 000-000-0 0 2 2

Batteries- Trumbull- Sam West (W), Ryan Teixeira (6), and Jackson Vicente

Newtown- Pat Boyle (L), Colin Morelli (6), and Lucas Hannon