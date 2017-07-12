Trumbull Senior Center announces July events

The Trumbull Senior Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5137.

The Center also provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Upcoming events in July

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and Prime Burger — Friday, July 14. Visit the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield. Afterwards, grab a burger from Prime Burger. The cost of an admission ticket to the museum is $5 plus the cost of lunch.

Lunch & Learn — Don’t take meds? Or do you? What can the pharmacist do for you? Wednesday, July 19, 11:30 a.m. Did you know that Trumbull Pharmacy not only delivers your medications, but they also deliver any over-the-counter items and groceries? Join Trumbull Pharmacy for an informative presentation and stay for lunch. RSVP.

Patriotic luncheon — July 20, noon. Join us in the courtyard for a patriotic luncheon to celebrate the summer. DJ Al Song will provide the music. The lunch menu for the day includes: Tossed salad, BBQ chicken, mac and cheese, braised greens and coconut custard pie. Suggested donation of $3.25. You must register.

Monthly birthday party — Friday, July 21, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our July birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by Synergy Home Care. RSVP.

Bingo — Friday, July 21, 1-2:30 p.m. Prizes and refreshments. Seating is limited. RSVP. Sponsored by the Trumbull Senior Commission and Synergy Home Care.

The Yale Peabody Museum and Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale — Thursday, July 27. Join us for an educational trip to the Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven. Enjoy lunch at Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale Restaurant. Stop by the front desk for a menu. The cost of an admission ticket at the museum is $9 plus the cost of lunch. RSVP. Maximum of 14 passengers.

Lunch and movie — Friday, July 28, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Beauty and the Beast. A beautiful young woman realizes she has fallen in love with a beast who has a big, kind heart. RSVP.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, July 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. AARP members pay $15; non members pay $20. Reservations made by check only. RSVP.

Lunch & Learn — Ancestry/Genealogy program, Monday, July 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Right at Home of Greater Fairfield County will be presenting a free Ancestry/Genealogy program. A light lunch will be served after the program. RSVP.