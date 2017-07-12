Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 13-19, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
July 13-19, 2017
12 a.m. — South African Travelogue with Enid Lipeles
1:15 a.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence
2 a.m. — Middlebrook Elementary School 5th grade Talent Show
4 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building Committee 6/29 Meeting
6 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building Committee 7/5 Meeting
8 a.m. — I’Liguri gazebo concert
9:45 a.m. — Author talk: Presidential Gardens
10:45 a.m. — Styles of the First Ladies
12 p.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture
1:15 p.m. — Public reading of the Declaration of Independence
2 p.m. — What it Is gazebo concert
3:45 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Committee 7/6 Meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 7/6 Meeting
8 p.m. — Parks and Recreation 7/10 Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 7/11 Meeting