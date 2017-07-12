Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 13-19, 2017

By Julie Miller on July 12, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

July 13-19, 2017

12 a.m. — South African Travelogue with Enid Lipeles

1:15 a.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

2 a.m. — Middlebrook Elementary School 5th grade Talent Show

4 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building Committee 6/29 Meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building Committee 7/5 Meeting

8 a.m. — I’Liguri gazebo concert

9:45 a.m. — Author talk: Presidential Gardens

10:45 a.m. — Styles of the First Ladies

12 p.m. — Ethical Choices: The Environment and Modern Agriculture

1:15 p.m. — Public reading of the Declaration of Independence

2 p.m. — What it Is gazebo concert

3:45 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Committee 7/6 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 7/6 Meeting

8 p.m. — Parks and Recreation 7/10 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 7/11 Meeting

Trumbull Times

