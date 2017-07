Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull will hold Mass on the Grass, Holy Eucharist, on Sunday, July 16, at 9 a.m. Looking for a change this summer? Whoever you are, wherever you are on your journey, you are welcome. Bring a chair, children, a friend and a bag of groceries for hungry folks. For any questions or more information, call 203-375-1503.