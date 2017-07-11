Recreation Department update on pool, sprinkler park and facilities

Trumbull Times

Beach Pool is open for the season. The Parks and Recreation Department apologizes for any inconveniences caused by the delayed opening. Pools hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m., daily.

Tashua Pool is open for public swimming 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays. The kiddie pool, slide and diving board are all in operation.

Beach Park Sprinkler Park is open daily from 10 a.m.-8 p.m..

The Indian Ledge Sprinkler Park is open. Hours of this sprinkler park will be noon-8 p.m., until the adjacent playground construction is complete.

The new Indian Ledge Playground final construction issues are being addressed by the contractor. The facility should open shortly. Updates will be posted on the Parks and Recreation Department website and social media accounts.

