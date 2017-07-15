Trumbull Library announces free computer classes

The Trumbull Library announces the computer class schedule for the main branch, 33 Quality St., for July through September:
July 26 — 10 a.m., Digital Downloading with Hoopla and RBdigital (Zinio)
Aug. 8 — 6:30 p.m., How to Buy a PC
Aug. 11 — 10 a.m., Very, Very, Very Basic Internet Searching
Aug. 23 — 10 a.m., Digital Downloading with Hoopla and RBdigital (Zinio)
Aug. 29 — 6:30 p.m., Introduction to Windows 10
Sept. 13 — 10 a.m., Advanced E-Mail: Beyond the Basics
Sept. 20 — 2 p.m., Database Discovery: Health and Wellness
Classes are free and open to the public. Digital downloading classes are limited to Trumbull residents.
For more information and to register, visit trumbullct-library.org.