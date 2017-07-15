Trumbull Library announces free computer classes

The Trumbull Library announces the computer class schedule for the main branch, 33 Quality St., for July through September:

July 26 — 10 a.m., Digital Downloading with Hoopla and RBdigital (Zinio)

Aug. 8 — 6:30 p.m., How to Buy a PC

Aug. 11 — 10 a.m., Very, Very, Very Basic Internet Searching

Aug. 23 — 10 a.m., Digital Downloading with Hoopla and RBdigital (Zinio)

Aug. 29 — 6:30 p.m., Introduction to Windows 10

Sept. 13 — 10 a.m., Advanced E-Mail: Beyond the Basics

Sept. 20 — 2 p.m., Database Discovery: Health and Wellness

Classes are free and open to the public. Digital downloading classes are limited to Trumbull residents.

For more information and to register, visit trumbullct-library.org.