Trumbull Library announces free computer classes

By Julie Miller on July 15, 2017

The Trumbull Library announces the computer class schedule for the main branch, 33 Quality St., for July through September:

July 26 — 10 a.m., Digital Downloading with Hoopla and RBdigital (Zinio)

Aug. 8 — 6:30 p.m., How to Buy a PC

Aug. 11 — 10 a.m., Very, Very, Very Basic Internet Searching

Aug. 23 — 10 a.m., Digital Downloading with Hoopla and RBdigital (Zinio)

Aug. 29 — 6:30 p.m., Introduction to Windows 10

Sept. 13 — 10 a.m., Advanced E-Mail: Beyond the Basics

Sept. 20 — 2 p.m., Database Discovery: Health and Wellness

Classes are free and open to the public. Digital downloading classes are limited to Trumbull residents.

For more information and to register, visit trumbullct-library.org.

