Steve D’Agostino Band (American Songbook), will perform Tuesday, July 18, at the Town Hall gazebo at 7 p.m. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that week. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on. Sponsored by Middlebrook Farms of Trumbull. Next concert Tuesday, July 25, Survivor Swing Band (1920s-1940s Big Band).