Trumbull Animal Group clean up shelter grounds

By Julie Miller on July 11, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Volunteers for the Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), worked hard to beautify the front yard of the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road recently. Weeding, planting and making a lovely area for the volunteers to sit with the dogs while enjoying the summer weather. Carlos Failla from Divi Design and Remodeling donated all the mulch and the Belgium blocks, as well as his time and labor. Carlos and Jaince Failla did this in memory of their nephew Marc Arlio.

