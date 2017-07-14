Trumbull High School senior wins DAR American History Award

Emily Fox, a senior at Trumbull High School, was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Excellence in History Award for her outstanding work in U.S. history and overall academic character.

At the Trumbull High School annual awards program held May 24, Sarah

Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter Regent Patricia King presented

Emily with an Excellence in History Bronze medal and certificate for

outstanding work in American history.

Regent King said Emily represents the country’s future leaders. Emily also won an award for being in the top 2% of the senior class and an award for scholarship, loyalty, and achievement, besides the DAR Excellence in American History award. Regent King noted that the DAR promotes American history throughout the year and encourages everyone to be more aware of their heritage.

Regent King also thanked the American history awards committee and the area schools that participate in this annual event for recognizing their high school students who excel in American history.

The DAR perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence. The group focuses on historic preservation, community education and patriotism.

Any woman over 18 who can prove an ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member.

Learn more at sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org.