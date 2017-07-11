Trumbull man charged in violent sex assault in home

A Trumbull man is in custody on multiple charges following what police described as a violent sexual assault that took place in a Trumbull home during the overnight hours of July 8-9.

Richard Gray, 43, has been charged with second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, third-degree sexual assault, second-degree threatening, interfering with a 911 call and disorderly conduct.

According to police, a female reported to investigators that Gray was angry at her and had been drinking that evening. Gray later confronted the woman and forcefully placed her in a headlock, held her down by her neck, and threatened to hit her with a bottle, she said. At one point the woman said she broke free and tried to call 911, but Gray threw her phone and it broke. Gray then picked her up and threw her into another room, where he again held her down, grabbed her by the throat and sexually assaulted her, police said.

After the attack the woman waited for an opportunity to leave the house. Once safe, she called police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Gray is currently held on $250,000 bond. His next court date is July 11.