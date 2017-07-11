Trumbull Times

Trumbull Babe Ruth advances in 14U state tourney

July 11, 2017

Trumbull Babe Ruth 14U shutout Stratford, 10-0, in the state tournament on Monday in Waterford.

Trumbull will play Newtown today at 5:30 p.m. in a loser’s bracket semifinal at the Waterford Babe Ruth Field.

Ray Leonzi allowed three hits in the five-inning (by rule) victory.

Jackson Vicente had three hits and two RBIs.

Christian Van Zyl had two hits and drove in two runs.

Sam West doubled with two RBIs.

Christian Hernandez, Kyle Shannon, and Thomas Blaine all singled for Stratford (2-2).

Stratford  00000     0  3  0

Trumbull 01216    10  9  0

Records- Stratford 2-2, Trumbull 2-1

Batteries-  Stratford- Tommy Shannon (L), Christian Hernandez (3), Ivan Martinez (4),  Thomas Blaine (5) and Lucas Smith

                Trumbull- Ray Leonzi (W), and Jackson Vicente

