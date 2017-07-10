Track: Trumbull’s Tyler Gleen Gatorade Athlete of Year

In its 32nd year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company has announced Tyler Gleen of Trumbull High School as its 2016-17 Gatorade Connecticut Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Gleen is the first Gatorade Connecticut Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year to be chosen from Trumbull High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the track, distinguishes Gleen as Connecticut’s best high school boys track & field athlete.

Gleen joins an elite alumni association of state track & field award winners, including Lolo Jones (1997-98, Roosevelt High School, Iowa), Allyson Felix (2002-03, Los Angeles Baptist High School, Calif.), Robert Griffin III (2006-07, Copperas Cove High School, Texas), Grant Fisher (2013-14 & 2014- 15, Grand Blanc High School, Mich.) and Candace Hill (2014-15, Rockdale County High School, Ga.).

The 6-foot, 162-pound senior won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:51.09 at the State Open championship meet this past spring, a clocking that ranked as the nation’s No. 25 performance among prep competitors in 2017 at the time of his selection.

Gleen also finished first in the 800 at the Class LL state meet and the New England Outdoor Championships.

Gleen has volunteered locally on behalf of food-donation drives, a soup kitchen and community clean-up initiatives as a member of the Boy Scouts of America.

“Tyler was a coach’s dream,” said Trumbull High School coach Bill Gadus. “His work ethic and attitude were unmatched, but he always remained grounded and humble.”

Gleen has maintained a B average in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete on an athletic scholarship at the University of Connecticut this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Gleen joins recent Gatorade Connecticut Boys Track & Field Athletes of the Year Eric van der Els (2015-16, Brien McMahon High School), Spencer Brown (2014-15, Wilton High School), Tyler Latham (2013-14, Fitch High School), Henry Wynne (2012-13, Staples High School), Jake Scinto (2011-12, Cheshire High School), John Wlasuk (2010–11, Newtown High School), Chris FitzSimons (2009-10, Hamden High School), Cas Loxsom (2008–09, Wilbur Cross High School), Donn Cabral (2007-08, Glastonbury High School), and James Nixon (2006-07, Hyde Leadership School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Tyler will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program.

Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support.

Twelve spotlight grants, one for each sport, will be announced throughout the year.

